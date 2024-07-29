Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,950,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 153,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $119.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average of $115.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $175.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.53.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

