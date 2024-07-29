Enphase Energy, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENPH. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.53.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $119.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average of $115.31. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $175.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

