Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the June 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Entain Price Performance

GMVHY stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. Entain has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $17.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Get Entain alerts:

About Entain

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.