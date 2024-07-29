Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the June 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Entain Price Performance
GMVHY stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. Entain has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $17.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.
About Entain
