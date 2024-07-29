EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires 1,124 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 105.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OII. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Oceaneering International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 62,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 63,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

OII opened at $29.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 2.39. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OII. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

