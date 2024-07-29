EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires 734 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 139.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

WASH stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $102.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.66%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

