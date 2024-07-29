EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,114 Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEGH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, May 10th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $27.69 on Monday. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $673.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legacy Housing

(Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.