EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 748 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 864,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,500,000 after acquiring an additional 172,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,220,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 144,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $78.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORA shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

