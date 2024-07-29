EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $44,000 Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 171,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 26.6% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $99.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

