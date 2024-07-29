EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $47,000 Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRL. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 774.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 396.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

HRL opened at $32.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

