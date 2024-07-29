EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $49,000 Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,474,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,067,000 after purchasing an additional 702,233 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 798,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 80,731 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NMRK opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 2.02.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $11.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Newmark Group

Newmark Group Profile

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.