EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $41,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.72.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $109.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,730 shares of company stock valued at $29,435,039 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

