EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $50,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of WMB opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $45.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies
In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
