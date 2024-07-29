EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $50,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of WMB opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $45.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

Get Our Latest Report on WMB

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.