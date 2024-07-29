EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $246.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.50 and its 200 day moving average is $240.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $276.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

