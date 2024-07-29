EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases 408 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 680.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

GEHC opened at $80.50 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. Citigroup increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

