EntryPoint Capital LLC Reduces Stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AppLovin by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $330,666.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $874,892.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:APP opened at $77.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $91.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.