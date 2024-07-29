EntryPoint Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC cut its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FA. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in First Advantage by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 603,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Advantage by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its position in First Advantage by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,325,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,109,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in First Advantage by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,151,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after buying an additional 240,464 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Advantage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $117,882.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 688,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,078,589.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $32,508.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,927 shares in the company, valued at $664,509.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $117,882.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 688,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,078,589.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,034 shares of company stock worth $241,439. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FA opened at $17.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. First Advantage Co. has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. First Advantage’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

