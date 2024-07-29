EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 3,184 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

EntryPoint Capital LLC cut its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,452,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,377,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after buying an additional 664,955 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,302,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 534,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 181,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,557,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,892,000 after purchasing an additional 164,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

