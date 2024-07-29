EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 934 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

HMC opened at $31.28 on Monday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HMC

About Honda Motor

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.