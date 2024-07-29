EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,274 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,685,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,963,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,924,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,904,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after buying an additional 200,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,214,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,854,000 after purchasing an additional 142,551 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SUPN stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

