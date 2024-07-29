EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Xerox by 84.3% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 88,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,613 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 20.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Xerox by 16.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE XRX opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.58. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XRX

Xerox Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.