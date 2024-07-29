EntryPoint Capital LLC Trims Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 114,366.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CTRE opened at $26.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.