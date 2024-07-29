EntryPoint Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.5% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,240,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,561,000 after buying an additional 262,179 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Summit Materials news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens upped their price target on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Summit Materials stock opened at $40.11 on Monday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading

