Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $14.76 Million Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,640 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $14,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,025,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,670,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,187,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,396,000 after purchasing an additional 42,235 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 37,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $77.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.03. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.74. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.25 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In related news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,721,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Report on Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.