Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $15.96 Million Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,343 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $15,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,389,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,460,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,929,000 after buying an additional 131,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,158,000 after buying an additional 58,850 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 846,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,473,000 after buying an additional 49,640 shares during the period. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in LGI Homes by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 674,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,878,000 after acquiring an additional 86,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $106.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 0.43. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $140.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.92.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

