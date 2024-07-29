Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $16.90 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.
Waste Management Stock Down 1.5 %
Waste Management stock opened at $196.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.04. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Waste Management Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.83.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management
About Waste Management
Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Management
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 4 Reasons to Buy This AI Leader After the Stock Split
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.