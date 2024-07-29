Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 1,651 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $16,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $67,417,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 328,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,811,000 after acquiring an additional 70,089 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,261,000 after acquiring an additional 65,872 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,855,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $9,823,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $254.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.40 and a 1 year high of $259.67. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

