Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,266 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $16,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NICE opened at $180.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.04. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NICE. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.64.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

