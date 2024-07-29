Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,875 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,472 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,988 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,622,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,563,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $99.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

