Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 113,860 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 651,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,860 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $28.56 on Monday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

