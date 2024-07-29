Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 48,683 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,683 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $16,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Essent Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 353,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,116 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Trading Up 1.2 %

ESNT opened at $62.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $62.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.62.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The firm had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

