Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 5,746 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 240,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $16,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 127,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 28,452 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 52,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $67.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.48.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.