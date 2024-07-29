EPR Properties (EPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EPR Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

EPR Properties stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.