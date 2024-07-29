EPR Properties (EPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EPR Properties Stock Up 1.3 %
EPR Properties stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $49.10.
EPR Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
