Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 26th.

BWB stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $394.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

