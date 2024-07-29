Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Impinj, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Impinj in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Impinj’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Impinj’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Shares of PI opened at $160.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.31 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.63. Impinj has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $181.88.

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $771,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,414 shares in the company, valued at $8,554,813.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.52, for a total transaction of $31,274.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $771,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,554,813.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,049,835 shares of company stock worth $160,809,437 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 211.2% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 117.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

