Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued on Friday, July 26th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $11.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $11.61. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $9.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $40.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $45.73 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,110.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,021.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,047.74. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.22 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after acquiring an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,259,000 after acquiring an additional 376,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,784,000 after acquiring an additional 183,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

