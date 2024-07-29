Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veritex in a report issued on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VBTX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Veritex Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.38. Veritex has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Veritex by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 114,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 1,302.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,668,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after acquiring an additional 235,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $9,139,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

