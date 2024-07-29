Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Atlas Lithium Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATLX)

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlas Lithium in a report released on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Atlas Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($2.35) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Atlas Lithium’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATLX. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Atlas Lithium from $36.00 to $25.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Lithium from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Lithium from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Atlas Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATLX opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Atlas Lithium has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Lithium

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlas Lithium stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Atlas Lithium makes up about 6.0% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc owned approximately 2.00% of Atlas Lithium worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

