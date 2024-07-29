Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $15.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $16.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.15.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $286.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $292.37.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

