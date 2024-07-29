Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MAG Silver Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05.

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.25 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$18.11 on Monday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$72,446.61. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.