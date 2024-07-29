Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MAG Silver Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAG Silver
MAG Silver Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$18.11 on Monday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$72,446.61. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MAG Silver
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.