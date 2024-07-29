Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.90 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of ESPR opened at $2.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $137.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

