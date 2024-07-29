Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 112.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $286.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $292.37.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on ESS

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.