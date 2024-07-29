Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Etsy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Etsy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Etsy

Etsy Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $62.27 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $102.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. Etsy’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.