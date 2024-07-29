Evercore ISI Trims Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Target Price to $280.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.58.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.0 %

TSCO stock opened at $262.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $290.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.