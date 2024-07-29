Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Position Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Evergy by 199.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3,263.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Evergy by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG opened at $56.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

