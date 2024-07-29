Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRG. Barclays raised their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $56.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 750.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 37,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Evergy by 56.8% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 99.8% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

