Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.83.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Evergy stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. Evergy has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60.
Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.17%.
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.
