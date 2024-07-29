Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $12.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Everi has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Everi’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,440 shares in the company, valued at $397,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,440 shares in the company, valued at $397,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 28,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $219,654.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,399.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,043 shares of company stock worth $1,073,022 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 117.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 30.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

