Exco Technologies (XTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exco Technologies will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Exco Technologies last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$163.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.30 million. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

Shares of XTC opened at C$7.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$306.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.19. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of C$7.00 and a 1-year high of C$8.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Exco Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$39,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $118,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

