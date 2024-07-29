Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $215.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $212.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.08% from the company’s previous close.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $215.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $140.44 and a one year high of $217.60.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
