Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $215.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $212.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.08% from the company’s previous close.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $215.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $140.44 and a one year high of $217.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 160.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Further Reading

