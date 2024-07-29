Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,615,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $919,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 338,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,944,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSS stock opened at $99.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $100.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

